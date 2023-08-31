Julien Gonzalvez to lead Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

The Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas has a new general manager. Julien Gonzalvez will now lead the hotel, joining from Hyatt Regency in Doha where he was also GM.

Gonzalvez is a stalwart of the Hyatt group, having travelled the world thanks to hospitality and held various general manager positions.

Prior to his role at the 400-key Hyatt in Doha, he was working with the brand in the UAE capital at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi and Residences Emirate Pearl, where he led 368 rooms, 60 residences and a range of outlets.

He has also been a general manager in China and Korea, and has held directorial or managerial roles across Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and the UK.

Born into a family of hoteliers, he was worked across the luxury hotel landscape in the UK, Australia, Asia and the wider Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am honoured to take on the general manager role at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas,” said Gonzalvez. “I am truly excited about leading this exceptional property and working with the amazing team to continuously create memorable experiences for our guests and World of Hyatt members.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East