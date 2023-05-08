Jet2holidays responds to trend for wellness holidays to Türkiye

Jet2holidays has responded to strong demand from holidaymakers looking to enjoy some rejuvenation and relaxation by announcing details of its biggest ever summer portfolio of spa hotels in Türkiye - one of the top wellness destinations in Europe.

Home to many natural wonders and ancient healing centres such as Hierapolis and Pergamon, as well as specialised spa treatments, thermal springs, Turkish hammams and peaceful nature, Türkiye is proving to be a popular destination amongst customers looking to boost their wellbeing, due to the destination’s longstanding history of wellness and rejuvenation.

As the UK’s largest tour operator from the UK to Türkiye, Jet2holidays has responded to this trend for wellness breaks by announcing details of a bigger offering of spa hotels on sale for Summer 23.

The new spa hotels are on sale across Antalya, Izmir, Dalaman and Bodrum. Offering luxurious on-site spas boasting facilities such as steam rooms and saunas, plunge pools and thalassotherapy, as well as a choice of treatments, these hotels will enable holidaymakers to truly spoil themselves.

In addition to this, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will also operate their biggest ever programme to Türkiye for Summer 23. Recently, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have put over 25,000 extra seats on sale to Antalya and Dalaman from seven UK bases between April and June from Belfast International, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and London Stansted Airports. This brings the total number of seats on sale this summer to Türkiye to over two million, offering customers plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying some self-care in one of the top wellness destinations in Europe.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering an unrivalled Summer 23 flying programme to Türkiye with flights on sale to a further two destinations in the country – Izmir and Bodrum. This means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are operating flights and holidays to Türkiye from all ten of their UK bases this summer.

With wellbeing at the top of the agenda for many holidaymakers visiting Türkiye, Jet2holidays has compiled an overview of the top wellness experiences the destination has to offer.

Pamukkale Hot Springs

When it comes to spoiling themselves and enjoying some well-deserved me time on their next getaway to Türkiye, holidaymakers can take advantage of Türkiye’s thermal resources that rank as first in Europe and seventh globally. With the country’s thermal springs available to take advantage of for almost 300 days a year, thousands of holidaymakers flock to the springs to soak in the goodness.

Located in south-western Türkiye, Pamukkale is a natural wonder and a top visitor attraction due to its hot springs and stunning setting. An ancient spa town, its hot springs are made up of of travertines pools created by mineral waters and are world-famous for their healing properties. Home to three thermal regions: Sarayköy, Gölemezli and Karahayıt, all of the waters in Pamukkale are rich in iron and calcium.

Hammams and Spas

Dating back to Ancient Roman times, Turkish hammams are an essential part of Turkish culture. Thought to offer many benefits ranging from relieving stress, cleansing the skin, eliminating toxins, and improving blood circulation to clearing the respiratory tract, Turkish hammams provide hot steam hydrotherapy.

As well as the traditional hammams, Türkiye is also home to some great spa hotels. Alongside offering a vast range of spa treatments, holidaymakers can take advantage of on-site spas and modern facilities, such as steam rooms, saunas and plunge pools available at these hotels.

Back to Nature

With turquoise seas, golden, sandy beaches, and vast forests, Türkiye is the perfect destination for holidaymakers to reconnect with nature. The Düden Waterfalls are located just outside of Antalya and are one of the most stunning natural shows to see in the city. This beautiful and spectacular waterfall consists of two parts – upper and lower. While the upper Düden waterfall combines natural beauty with tranquil green space, the lower Düden waterfall is all about the ferocious power of nature.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are seeing strong demand for spa and wellness breaks to Türkiye. In response to this trend, we have put on sale our biggest offering of spa hotels to date for next summer. In addition to this, we also have on sale our biggest flying programme to Türkiye for Summer 23 and have recently put on more flights to Dalaman and Antalya. With flights on sale to four destinations - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir, customers have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to experiencing a rejuvenating holiday in the sun. Whether you are looking to bathe in hot springs, treat yourself to a traditional Turkish hammam, or simply enjoy a spa break, there is no better destination than Türkiye when it comes to a wellness experience.”

Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Counsellor of The Turkish Culture and Information Office, said: “We are delighted to see this significant growth in Jet2holidays’ offering of spa hotels. Türkiye is the ideal wellness destination with many different options, from our thermal springs and spa facilities that are notable worldwide for their high standards and healing waters, to our iconic hammams that are an essential part of Turkish culture. We look forward to welcoming even more guests to enjoy a relaxing break in Türkiye in the future.”