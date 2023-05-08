Bookings for Summer Travel Reach New Heights for the Bundled Vacationer

According to the latest data from JetBlue Vacations, travelers are already planning their summer vacations, considering everything from island escapes in the Caribbean to theme park destinations. Bookings between June and August for vacation packages are up 66% compared to the same time frame last year.

With convenience in mind, JetBlue Vacations builds upon JetBlue’s award-winning customer experience. The dedicated team of 24/7 vacation planning experts make planning a dream vacation a breeze, so travelers can sit back, relax, and enjoy all of the perks throughout the JetBlue Vacations experience.

Searches for vacation packages for June, July and August travel are up 32% compared to the same time-frame last year, indicating that travelers are getting a head start on planning their summer getaways. According to JetBlue Vacations’ data, beach destinations have emerged as popular vacation spots this summer for the bundled vacationer. Punta Cana takes the lead as the top destination for booked vacation packages, followed by Montego Bay, Jamaica (#2), Cancun, Mexico (#3), Aruba (#4), Nassau, Bahamas (#5), Orlando, Florida (#6), Las Vegas, Nevada (#7), San Juan, Puerto Rico (#8), Curaçao (#9) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (#10). The average length of stay is 6.5 nights, which is longer compared to previous years.

“We’ve noticed a growing trend in summer travel bookings, with a majority of our customers opting for beach and warm weather destinations, particularly in the Caribbean”, said Andres Barry, President, JetBlue Travel Products. “As we head into the busy summer travel period, we encourage travelers to book early to secure the best deals and availability. To get the best value for your money, we highly recommend booking a JetBlue Vacation package, which not only provides access to exclusive deals and perks but also guarantees a worry-free vacation experience backed by JetBlue’s signature customer service.”

According to data from JetBlue Vacations’ Best Vacation Finder tool, which allows customers to compare prices across a whole range of dates and destinations, more than half of those customers who used the tool searched for all-inclusive resorts. All-Inclusive resorts have been increasingly popular for the bundled vacationer over the last couple of years, as, now more than ever, travelers are looking for a seamless vacation without having to worry about leaving the resort. All-inclusive resorts provide the perfect option with multiple dining venues, spas and entertainment. JetBlue Vacations’ Best Vacation Finder feature serves as an inspiration for customers looking for the right trip for their budget and helps them find the cheapest deal on a package, especially if they’re not sure when on where to go.

Cruise packages are also of interest to the bundled vacationer this summer, with bookings for flight+ cruise packages increasing by 36% compared to the same time last year. As part of JetBlue’s Plane to Port Commitment™, if a customer’s JetBlue flight is delayed or canceled, the airline will re-book the next available flight and/or make sure they make it to their next port, free of charge. Alternatively, the airline will cover up to 150% of the customer’s original package price for a new JetBlue Vacations package, should their JetBlue flight be delayed or canceled. The airline’s Plane to Port Commitment is only applicable if a cruise is missed due to a JetBlue flight delay or cancellation. JetBlue is dedicated to offering its customers the best travel assistance possible, should unanticipated travel schedule changes or delays cause them to miss their cruise departure.

Benefits of booking with JetBlue Vacations include the Very Important Perks (VIP) and the Insider Experience programs (in select destinations), which infuse humanity into every step of the travel experience. All packages also include additional benefits such as earlier boarding on flights, a free inflight alcoholic drink, and access to 24/7 support.

For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or call 1-844-JBVACAY, option 1 to reach a team of 24/7 Travel Experts.