Jet2.com pushes restart back into June

Jet2.com has delayed the restart of its holiday operations in the wake of the release of a report from the government on the reopening of borders.

The leisure operator had hoped to return next month, but has now cancelled all holidays before June 23rd.

“We have taken time to study the Global Travel Taskforce’s framework, and we are extremely disappointed at the lack of clarity and detail,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com.

“After several weeks exploring how to restart international travel, with substantial assistance and input from the industry, the framework lacks any rigorous detail about how to get international travel going again.

“In fact, the framework is virtually the same as six months ago.”

He added: “Following the publication of the framework today, we still do not know when we can start to fly, where we can fly to and the availability and cost of testing.

“Rather than answering questions, the framework leaves everyone asking more.”

Heapy said, where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, Jet2.com will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund.

He added: “It has been over a year since international travel was first suspended because of the pandemic.

“Much has been achieved in that time, making it even more frustrating that we are still to receive a clear framework on how to restart international travel.

“We know it can be done, in a safe and secure way, and we will continue to support the government to achieve this.”