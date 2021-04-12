Connect Airlines prepares for Canada debut

Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA) has unveiled plans to launch Connect Airlines, a new Canadian carrier, in October.

The airline will initially be connecting Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport with airports in the north-east and Midwest United States.

Using the Canadian built Q400 turboprop aircraft, Connect Airlines will offer a premium service for day-tripping business travellers direct into Toronto’s downtown island Billy Bishop airport.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the airline will provide a valuable alternative to business travellers as they start to fly between the United States and Canada again.

John Thomas, chief executive of WMA, commented: “We are passionate about how aviation brings people, cultures and business together.

“Especially in these challenging times, we are committed to delivering the world’s most rewarding premium travel experience with safety, service, convenience and reliability.”

More details are expected to follow in the coming months.