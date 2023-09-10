JAL Group Announces Winter Schedule Updates, Expanding Flights to Popular Vacation Destinations

The JAL Group has announced updates to its International Flight Plans for the FY2023 Winter Schedule, which were previously announced on August 22, 2023. These updates will involve additional adjustments to the operations of specific routes to Hawaii, Guam (scheduled to commence in December), and select East Asian destinations.

As the demand for leisure travel is steadily increasing and the inbound demand to Japan remains strong due to the weakness of the Japanese Yen, JAL will be operating the following flights to further enhance the convenience for our customers.

– During the New Year holidays, there will be 3 flights per week on the Narita – Kona route. This will result in a total of 33 flights per week between Japan and Hawaii, including 14 flights from Haneda, 7 flights from Narita, 5 flights from Kansai, and 4 flights from Nagoya (Chubu) to/from Honolulu.

– During the New Year holidays, the number of flights on the Narita – Guam route will be increased from 4 flights per week to daily operation.

– Starting from October 29, JAL will temporarily increase the number of flights on the Narita – Hong Kong route from 5 to 7 flights per week (*1), and on the Narita – Taipei (Taoyuan) route from 7 to 14 flights per week (*2).

Additionally, JAL will operate seasonal flights on the Kansai – Taipei (Taoyuan) route at a frequency of 4 flights per week (*3).

(*1) The increased frequency will be in effect from October 29, 2023, to December 27.

(*2) The increased frequency will be in effect from October 29, 2023, to November 30.

(*3) These flights will be operated from October 29, 2023, to January 8, 2024.

The JAL Group strives to generate social and economic value by creating “relationships and connections” through air transportation, aiming to provide a comprehensive route network that caters to the evolving needs of our valued customers.