IHG Hotels & Resorts Strengthens Leading Position in the Luxury & Lifestyle Segment

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies with 19 brands and boosted by its award-winning IHG One Rewards loyalty program, underlines its growth in the Luxury & Lifestyle segment.

Currently, IHG boasts one of the largest Luxury & Lifestyle portfolios in the world, consisting of six acclaimed brands that represent 22 percent of its global pipeline* – nearly double its stake from just five years ago. IHG has driven its ambition forward through a combination of strategic expansion, dedicated Luxury & Lifestyle expertise and significant investments in its wider enterprise platform to fuel brand awareness, consideration and loyalty.

Globally, IHG has transformed its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio through notable acquisitions of Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants; the growth of its iconic InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Hotel Indigo brands; and the launch of Vignette Collection. IHG’s brands in the segment globally span more than 800 open and pipeline hotels, of which nearly 260 are in the Americas. IHG also supports acceleration in the region – its largest – through a newly formed Luxury & Lifestyle Americas team of experts dedicated to boosting the company’s regional growth in the segment.

Jolyon Bulley, CEO – Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio continues to grow at pace. We’ve strategically designed our brands to be flexible and scalable to meet the changing demands of travelers and the industry overall. We’ve been very intentional in our Americas growth in this segment. Through building the right operational and talent capabilities and capitalizing on commercial, brand awareness and engagement efforts, we’re ensuring our portfolio meets guests’ high expectations while driving returns for owners.”

Putting Luxury & Lifestyle in Focus

In the Americas, IHG remains focused on several core areas to supercharge its Luxury & Lifestyle growth:

Enhancing Expertise: IHG realigned its dedicated Luxury & Lifestyle Americas leadership team to streamline key capabilities across operations, sales, commercial, marketing, design, food and beverage, and more. The expert team driving growth, commercial delivery and brand awareness includes the newly appointed Leanne Harwood (SVP, Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas), Kathleen Reidenbach (SVP of Commercial & Marketing, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas), Ave Bradley (VP of Design & Creative, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas), Peter Clarke (VP of Hotel Operations, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas) and Scott Gingerich (VP of Restaurants, Bars & Events, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas).

Expanding Reach in the Americas: As demand for one-of-a-kind travel experiences grows, IHG continues to introduce and build rapport for its Luxury & Lifestyle brands within coveted urban and resort destinations, from Mexico City and San Antonio to California wine country and the Caribbean. Building off its renowned brands and world-class properties, IHG’s new branded residential model – launched and backed by dedicated and experienced design, construction and management teams – also will bring a new caliber of guests and offerings to the world’s most scenic and sought-after locations.

Establishing a New Legacy in Luxury

IHG pioneered luxury hospitality with the 1946 introduction of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts as one of the first true luxury hotel brands. Today, each of its six Luxury & Lifestyle brands delivers a rich blend of properties, locations and experiences.

Six Senses joined the IHG family in 2019 and now has 23 hotels open around the world, along with a 43-property pipeline that will nearly triple its current global reach. The brand’s recent Americas signings include its first U.S. property – the natural sanctuary of Six Senses Napa, which will bring together the brand’s trademark wellness and sustainability focus when it opens in 2026 – and hotel, villa and branded residences at Six Senses Xala in Mexico and Six Senses Grand Bahama. Slated to open in May, Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada will mark the brand’s first Caribbean resort. Tucked between two beaches and set around a lagoon, the resort will bring to life the brand’s ethos of harmony with nature featuring the beauty of the Spice Island’s indigenous plants and materials.

Building on its rich heritage of top-tier luxury, a new era for Regent Hotels & Resorts will see the brand’s Americas reintroduction. Regent Santa Monica Beach will set a new standard for modern upper luxury in the Americas with a fresh perspective on beachfront splendor and effortlessly bold experiences upon its planned mid-2024 opening. Regent Hotels & Resorts has carved out its own luxury niche by bringing exceptional levels of service, design and innovation to prime global destinations – from the iconic Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel rolling out the red carpet for Hollywood stars in the French Riviera to the Regent Hong Kong providing awe-inspiring stays overlooking Victoria Harbor.

Nearly eight decades after its launch, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts remains an iconic symbol of sophistication and worldliness with 216 properties across the globe. IHG’s recent global brand evolution for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts includes new offerings and experiences, a fresh brand culture, unique brand differentiators and a game-changing food and beverage and hotel design strategy tailored to both the modern luxury traveler and a wider and younger demographic. This evolution also includes a mix of renovations at key properties in Atlanta, Chicago and Miami, fantastic openings including InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, and forthcoming hotels such as the new-build InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue opening in early 2024 in suburban Seattle and InterContinental Indianapolis set for a fall opening.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s first Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand debuted in the Americas with Yours Truly in Washington, D.C. in early 2023. The brand will further display its unique blend of the charm and appeal of an independent property with IHG’s powerful enterprise in forthcoming North American properties in Oregon’s wine country and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. With 25 impressive global properties already open or in pipeline – including the Sindhorn Midtown Bangkok and Porto’s Casa da Companhia – Vignette Collection is well on its way to a goal of having more than 100 properties within a decade of its debut.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ growing Americas estate includes 63 properties, with exceptional 2023 openings in key urban markets such as New York City and New Orleans, a beachfront spa oasis in Roatán and on the grounds of the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. The pioneering boutique brand’s impressive roster of locally loved restaurants and bars continues to flourish and features more than 100 unique concepts across the region. With soon-to-come destinations including anticipated openings in Mexico City and Denver Tech Center, a signing in Monterey Bay’s beautiful Pacific Grove, Calif. and new brand extensions such as Kimpton’s first all-inclusive property along Mexico’s Riviera Maya, the boutique luxury and lifestyle brand is progressing towards a goal of opening more than 25 global hotels during the next five years and maintaining a presence in more than 20 countries by 2025.

Hotel Indigo, The World’s Neighborhood Hotel, is seeing rapid global growth with more than 150 properties open and another 130 in the pipeline. Additionally, the brand is poised to double its reach in the next three to five years. In the Americas, Hotel Indigo has continued to bolster its presence with 2023 openings in must-see destinations for next-gen explorers, including the Galápagos Islands, Guadalajara, La Paz and Panama City, Fla. New hotels coming soon in the region include offerings among the inspiring and culturally rich neighborhoods surrounding Washington, D.C., Barbados and Grand Cayman.

To learn more about IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle brands, or to book a stay, visit www.ihg.com or use the new IHG One Rewards mobile app.