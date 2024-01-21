Sabre and Hawaiian Airlines sign new distribution agreement

Sabre Corporation and Hawaiian Airlines have signed a multi-year distribution agreement that will provide Sabre-connected agencies with long-term access to the carrier’s HA Connect™ NDC and traditional EDIFACT content through the Sabre travel marketplace.

Hawaiian Airlines and Sabre will be working closely together on the integration of HA Connect™ NDC content in the Sabre GDS, which is expected to be available by the end of 2024. Once live, it will enable hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected agencies and travel buyers to have even richer access to the carrier’s broad range of products and offers, as travel agents will be able to shop, book, and manage Hawaiian Airlines’ NDC and EDIFACT offers through Sabre’s Offer and Order APIs, the point-of-sale tool, Sabre Red 360, and the corporate booking solution, GetThere.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Sabre to expand our long-standing distribution partnership to not only EDIFACT but also HA Connect™ content once the technical connectivity has been implemented,” said Brent Overbeek, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Hawaiian Airlines. “Hawaiian Airlines is continuously expanding the distribution options and content available to the travel agency community, and NDC is one of the key enablers of that. This agreement will enable Sabre’s travel agents across the globe to access our rich HA Connect™ NDC content.”

Sabre powers a constantly expanding marketplace of travel content. Through its network of agencies and corporations worldwide, Sabre enables airlines to market their fares and offers in a highly efficient way.

“We are happy to support Hawaiian Airlines in their NDC journey and help them unlock new revenue streams while adding even more value for the traveler,” said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. “This agreement is another proof point of our commitment to powering travel retailing, while meeting the unique needs of our airline customers and our travel buyer partners.”

This new agreement also provides closure to the litigation between both companies.