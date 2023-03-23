IHG Hotels & Resorts opens Hotel Indigo Vancouver Downtown

Hotel Indigo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has expanded its offering in the northwestern United States with the opening of Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dtwn – Portland Area in Washington’s Vancouver Waterfront Park.

The opening follows a year of significant global growth for the lifestyle hotel brand, which is set to expand its footprint to more than 200 open hotels in the next three years.

The 138-room Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dtwn – Portland Area, developed by Kirkland Development and managed by MKM Hotels, is set along the curves of the Columbia River on the city’s scenic waterfront, where explorers Lewis and Clark are rumored to have tied their boat to the “Witness Tree” to survey the area’s fertile terrain.

Just as no two neighborhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dtwn – Portland Area has been designed to reflect the local culture, character and history of the surrounding area while celebrating its idyllic waterfront location. The hotel’s architect, Otak, and interior design firm, The Society, have infused nods to the Pacific Northwest into its sleek design. The surrounding neighborhood was once used to build wooden ships in the early 1900s. Paying homage to this history, natural wood furniture and water-inspired accents are juxtaposed against an earthy color palette of taupe with hints of ocean blue and moss green. Modern guest rooms feature spa-inspired showers as well as a working desk.

Carol Hoeller, Vice President Global Brand Management for Hotel Indigo, commented: “The last year has been one of strategic growth for the Hotel Indigo brand, with record openings in 2022. Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dwtn – Portland Area is not only an exciting addition to our fast-growing global portfolio, but it also demonstrates our confidence and dedication in growing the brand on the west coast – an increasingly important region for Hotel Indigo in the U.S. The hotel brilliantly conveys the unique spirit of its vibrant surroundings through inspiring design and thoughtful touches woven throughout that celebrate the people, places and experiences that make its picturesque neighborhood one-of-a-kind.”

Dean Kirkland, Chairman of Kirkland Development, added: “We are proud to open the doors to Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dwtn – Portland Area. The Vancouver waterfront is experiencing an era of transformation and this hotel is in the center of it all. Guests can expect to discover a wealth of cultural and recreational experiences just beyond the hotel’s doors, while locals can look forward to uncovering a host of new dining destinations that bring the community’s flavors into their spaces.”

Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dwtn – Portland Area’s on-site restaurants and bars are poised to become the heart of the neighborhood where guests and locals dine together.

Dining options include:

El Gaucho, the legendary northwest steakhouse that blends signature tableside service with exceptional quality. The menu features the finest ingredients, including fresh seafood selections and 28-day dry-aged Niman Ranch Prime Certified Angus Beef® prepared in a one-of-a-kind charcoal grill and an open exhibition-style kitchen.

13 Coins Restaurant, famed for its high-backed booths and swiveling captain’s chairs, is a timeless Seattle institution where generations have settled in for an unforgettable experience since 1967. The menu is known locally for its all-day breakfast, continental favorites from Steak David to Clam Fettucine, and comforting, approachable house specialties like Chicken Parmigiana.

Witness Tree Lounge, Vancouver’s first rooftop bar whose name hints to the tree Lewis and Clark tied their boat to, is located atop the hotel with sweeping views of the Columbia River and Portland skyline. The lounge offers an elevated dining experience with indoor and outdoor balcony seating.

Oregon-based Evoke Winery produces award-winning wines with attention to detail, vineyard diversity and intentional blending practices, offering varietals meant to evoke happiness and feel-good moments. The wine list showcases the winery’s Evoke label releases as well as more thought-provoking wines and bubbly alongside a menu of light bites.

The hotel also features The Liquor Cabinet, a premium on-site liquor store with upscale liquor, wine, beer and curated cocktails as well as Amelie Med Spa, a female-owned, body-positive med spa.

Additional amenities include a fitness center, business center, and meetings and events spaces, including a grand ballroom with access to a large terrace overlooking the Columbia River. Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dtwn – Portland Area is adjacent to the new Kirkland Tower, providing convenient access to nearby retail shops, restaurants and an entertainment pier.

Guests will also have access to a best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which is centered around its guests – giving them richer benefits and more ways to earn than ever before, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

Hotel Indigo has 143 hotels open globally, with another 119 in the pipeline.* Recent and upcoming openings include NYC Financial District in New York City, Exeter in the UK, The Galapagos in Ecuador, Costa Baja Resort & Spa in Mexico and Tokyo Shibuya in Japan.

To learn more or book a stay, visit Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dwtn – Portland Area’s website. https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/vancouver/pdxvc/hoteldetail