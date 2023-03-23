Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane launches PupsYoga package with furry friends

Combining fitness and fun with furry friends, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane is set to launch a PupsYoga package at its rooftop spa this April.

At PupsYoga, guests can expect to make connections with cute canine friends as they move through a series of yoga poses, with access to roaming and playful puppies throughout an intimate six-person class. PupsYoga aids both physical and emotional wellbeing by offering strength, relaxation and connection.

The PupsYoga package is ideal for those looking to move mindfully and indulge in some tactile downward dog therapy, followed by a selection of rejuvenating spa treatments.

The ultimate serotonin boost – During the 40-minute PupsYoga class, guests will be guided through a series of poses by an experienced yoga master including the downward dog and puppy pose, with plenty of time to pause and pet the surrounding puppies. Throughout the class, puppies are free to roam, play and tussle with one another.*

Discover new heights at the rooftop spa – After feeling all warm and cuddly, guests will have the opportunity to further unwind and relax in a 30-minute heat treatment, which includes a visit to the eucalyptus steam room and salt wall sauna, complete with a refreshing dip in the vitality pool.

See and feel the glow – For even deeper relaxation, guests will enjoy a 60-minute personalised massage or facial, tailored to target specific concerns to leave them feeling revitalized.

Move, treat, sleep and repeat – To complete the treatments, guests will be invited to rest their eyes and drift off inside a tranquil sleep POD where they can enjoy a 30-minute rejuvenating power nap.

*The team at Four Seasons is passionate about animal wellbeing, which is why the Hotel has partnered with trusted and experienced breeders to bring happy and healthy puppies to PupsYoga. The positive interactions experienced with guests in class are proven to aid puppies’ mental stimulation and social development.

Book a place today for GBP 295 per person, starting on April 4, 2023 and running every first and third Tuesday of the month for three hours.

To book a visit, call 020 7499 0888.

ADVERTISEMENT