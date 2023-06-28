IHG growth continues in Thailand with Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, today announces the signing of Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya in partnership with Destination Group, a leading hospitality and restaurant company in Thailand.

Together with the recently signed Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach and Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach, the agreement is the third collaboration for a conversion property in the country between the two partners.

Located just 10 minutes from central Pattaya and 200 metres from Pratumnak beach, Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya will open in late 2024 following its transformation from the former Mountain Beach Resort. It will offer 318 rooms and suites, seamlessly blending ergonomic design with modern layouts, three restaurants with contemporary culinary concepts and the brand’s signature hallmarks KidSuite and Kids Stay & Eat Free programme, making it the ideal destination for families, meetings, groups and bleisure travellers.

The signing is the latest milestone in IHG’s strategic growth in Thailand, where it has 34 open hotels and a 37-strong pipeline and aims to double the size of its estate within the next five years.

Saowarin Chanprakaisi, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said: “We are continuing to expand the well-loved Holiday Inn brand, especially in resort locations across Thailand. We’ve recently opened two wonderful Holiday Inn Resort properties in Koh Samui and Krabi and this signing brings us to more than 20 opened and pipeline Holiday Inn properties in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pattaya is a fantastic destination where IHG is already a market leader thanks to wonderful properties including InterContinental Pattaya, Holiday Inn Pattaya, Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central and the upcoming Kimpton Pattaya. It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Destination Group, a leading hotel group in Thailand, on this project, through which we’re continuing our growth across the country.”

Gary Murray, Founder & CEO of Destination Group said: “Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya is going to be a wonderful stay destination for all visitors. Its location on Pratumnak Beach makes it perfect for families and groups, while bleisure and business travellers will be able to take advantage of its close proximity to Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Centre, one of the largest MICE venue in the city.”

“The resort will offer exceptional venues for successful events with its expansive 1,450 square metres of meeting spaces filled with natural daylight, setting the stage for productive and inspiring gatherings.”

“Designed with families in mind, Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya will feature a Kid’s Club concept – Siam Adventure Club, that promises endless fun and excitement for young explorers. This exceptional facility ensures that children have an unforgettable vacation filled with joy, discovery, and cherished memories for their families.”

“This agreement for a third franchised Holiday Inn property reinforces our great commitment to the world-famous brand and takes our relationship with IHG to a new level, through which we’re offering guests outstanding stay experiences in Thailand.”

Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya will be ideally located an hour’s drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and 30 minutes from U-Taopao International Airport.

The Holiday Inn brand continues to grow and has 1,192* open hotels, with 231* in the pipeline, representing about 20% of current IHG estate. It is a global beacon of mainstream travel that champions meaningful connections for all and brings people together for moments that matter.