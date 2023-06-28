Minister of Tourism expects 4.5 million international tourists to visit Cambodia in 2023

The Minister of Tourism Thong Khon confirmed that in the first five months of 2023, more than 2.16 million international tourists visited Cambodia, and he also expressed expectations that throughout the year 2023, Cambodia is set to receive about 4.5 million of international tourists and about 16 million domestic tourists.

He made this statement at a meeting to review the plan to restore and promote Cambodia’s tourism sector during and after the Covid-19 crisis in second semester of 2022, first semester of 2023 and the implementation direction for 2023-2024 on June 21, at Sokha Residence Hotel, Phnom Penh.

Khon said that for the first five months of 2023, more than 2.16 million international tourists visited Cambodia at a growth rate of 530 percent compared to the same period in 2022 and about 10 million national tourists, an increase of 76 .4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

“Throughout 2023, we expect to receive about 4.5 million international tourists and about 16 million domestic tourists, which is similar to the forecast in the roadmap,” he said.

Minister Thong Khon stated that in order to ensure the sustainability of the rehabilitation and support of Cambodia’s tourism sector during and after the Covid-19 crisis, the Royal Government has set out key strategies and policies, including: 1. Roadmap on the plan to restore and promote Cambodia’s tourism sector during and after the Covid-19 crisis, 2- Siem Reap Tourism Development Master Plan 2021-2035 and 3- Mondulkiri Tourism Development Master Plan 2021-2035.

