Gatwick seeks to become two runway airport

Gatwick has announced that a public consultation will start on September 9th on plans to bring its existing northern runway into routine use alongside its main runway.

The airport said the scheme would help secure its long-term growth, generating approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038 and an additional expected £1.5 billion gross value added to the region.

The plans would allow the airport’s northern runway to be brought into routine use, for departing aircraft, by repositioning its centre line further north by 12 metres.

This would enable dual runway operations with the airport’s main runway while meeting all international safety standards.

The plans would add resilience to Gatwick’s operations (reducing delays and congestion), bring new global connections and allow an increase in passenger capacity to approximately 75 million passengers per annum by 2038.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other elements of the proposals include improved airport access, highway improvements, as well as additional landscape/ecological planting and environmental mitigation.

The project proposals are low impact and are in line with government policy of making best use of existing runways.

As the proposed northern runway plans are considered a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, the airport plans to apply for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to build and operate the scheme.

Before the application is submitted Gatwick will be running a twelve-week public consultation, for anyone who is interested in reviewing or commenting on the proposals.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, said: “While we are currently experiencing low passenger and air traffic volumes due to the global pandemic, we are confident that Gatwick will not only fully recover to previous passenger levels, but has the potential to continue to grow back into one of Europe’s premier airports.

“Our plans to bring our existing northern runway into routine use will not only help to secure that growth but will also ensure many thousands of additional jobs and a vital boost to the economy for our local region.

“We would like to hear views from local people and interested groups on the proposed northern runway project as part of our comprehensive public consultation process and encourage everyone to take time to review our plans.”