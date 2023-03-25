Air Mauritius announces daily flights from London Gatwick to Indian Ocean Island

London Gatwick Airport passengers will benefit from greater choice when looking for winter sun this year, with Air Mauritius announcing daily flights to the Indian Ocean island.

The flag-carrier airline will arrive at Gatwick on 29 October, and fly daily to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, using Airbus A350-900 and A330-900neo aircraft.

This new direct service is excellent news for travellers, with around 290,000 passengers flying the London-Mauritius route in 2022, a 4% increase on 2019 numbers.

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, Gatwick Airport said: “Air Mauritius’ arrival at London Gatwick is fantastic news for passengers, providing more competition and flights to a wonderful holiday destination, known for its tropical year-round climate and gorgeous beaches.

“As we continue to welcome new and returning airlines to Gatwick, passengers across London and the South East will benefit from greater options to travel, whether for holidays, business or to visit family and friends.

“Air Mauritius is the latest in a number of airlines looking to operate long-haul routes from Gatwick, which further highlights the strong demand for slots at our airport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Krešimir Kučko, CEO, Air Mauritius said: “In November Air Mauritius, the national airline of the Republic of Mauritius, will be commemorating its 50 years of operations to London which has always been a high-priority destination for both the airline and the country.

“We are proud to begin daily operations to London Gatwick from 29 October. This strategic move allows Air Mauritius to meet increasing demand on this historical route while using its most environmentally friendly types of aircraft, such as the Airbus A350-900 and the A330-900neo.

“We are confident this new service plan will further strengthen our relationship with valued customers from the UK and connecting markets.”

The new service reflects VINCI Airports’ commitment to serve communities and sustain business growth by developing air connectivity. It also highlights Gatwick’s competitiveness to attract vital new routes to important markets.