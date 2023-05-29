WIZZ AIR LAUNCHES TWO NEW ROUTES FROM LONDON GATWICK AIRPORT

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most sustainable airline globally*, is accelerating its growth in the UK with the addition of two new routes from London Gatwick Airport.

The new routes to Prague in Czechia and Hurghada in Egypt have been launched due to increased demand and will start on October 31

More passengers than ever before will be able to explore Czechia’s historical capital. Nicknamed “the City of a Hundred Spires” owing to its stunning historical architecture, Prague is famous for its gothic churches, medieval astronomical clock, as well as its lively nightlife. Six flights a week will take off from London Gatwick with fares starting at £21.99.

Meanwhile, in Hurghada, adventurous sun-seekers can try their hand at scuba diving before relaxing on the long stretch of sandy beach or exploring some of the traditional Egyptian coffee shops and souks. Passengers can travel on three weekly flights from London Gatwick which start at £48.99.

Tickets are now available to purchase now at wizzair.com or Wizz Air’s mobile app.

The update signals positive business growth for the ultra-low-cost air airline in the UK. Together with the routes, Wizz Air now offers 116 routes in 30 countries from London. The new routes will add over 220k annual seats to and from the UK capital.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are seeing increased demand for more flights to popular holiday destinations and we are delighted to be able to offer greater, more flexible access to these breathtaking cities. With these two additional routes from Gatwick, we are now providing more seats than ever for passengers to travel to and from London at an affordable price. We can’t wait to see these flights take off in October.”