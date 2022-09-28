Gatwick airport will gain a new year-round Vietnam service this winter.

Bamboo Airways will launch weekly flights to Ho Chi Minh City on 7 December.



The Vietnamese carrier will operate the route using a three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Passengers will be able to connect onwards from Ho Chi Minh City to other parts of Vietnam, as well as Australia, Singapore and Thailand.



Tickets went on sale on Wednesday (28 September).



Bamboo will make its debut at Gatwick late next month when it launches a weekly Hanoi service.

Stephanie Wear, Gatwick’s vice-president of aviation development, said: “It is fantastic news that Bamboo Airways is already expanding its operation from Gatwick, ahead of its inaugural flight next month. Bamboo’s excellent network means passengers can now explore the wonderful Ho Chi Minh City, as well as more widely across Asia and Australia.”



Wear added the route was the latest in a string of new long-haul connections, which she said would be “hugely beneficial” to both leisure and business travellers.

Thach Pierre Hoang, Bamboo Airways acting chief commercial officer, added: “With this new route operating ahead of Christmas and New year 2023, Bamboo Airways hopes to meet the high travel demands of Vietnamese communities in the UK wishing to come back home for a holiday, while also creating favourable conditions to enhance bilateral cooperation and the development of economic, trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in the post-pandemic period.”

Source: Travel Trade Gazette