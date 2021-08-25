Emirates to return to Newcastle in October

Emirates will restart flights to Newcastle Airport (NCL) from October 15th, responding to the easing of international entry protocols and an upsurge in passenger demand.

The airline will resume services to the north-eastern hub with four weekly flights, all operated by B777 aircraft, across two classes.

The first flight, EK033, will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 14:30 and arrive in Newcastle at 19:10, while flight EK034 will depart Newcastle at 21:10 and arrive in Dubai the following day at 07:25.

All times are local, and flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Emirates has also today announced plans scale up its operations to and from London Heathrow (LHR) in a phased manner that will see it offering a six times daily operation - with five A380 services - from the airport by the October 31st.

Emirates’ EK005/006 service to Heathrow will be upgraded from a B777 to the A380 from October 15th and an additional B777 service to Heathrow (EK031/EK032) will be added from the same date.

Flight EK031/EK032 will then be upgraded to the A380 from October 31st.

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted that Emirates has brought forward its return to Newcastle International Airport and the North East with four weekly flights throughout the winter starting from the October 15th.

“A change of flight times to an evening departure will mean passengers can maximise their stay in Dubai whether on holiday or business whilst also ensuring connectivity to worldwide destinations via the Emirates network.”