Four Seasons Resort Cabo Del Sol Appoints Miguel Baltazar as Executive Chef

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, opening in early 2024 on the stunning southern coast of Mexico’s Baja peninsula, announces the appointment of Miguel Baltazar as Executive Chef. With more than a decade of culinary expertise and recognition as a national finalist in Mexico’s “Chef of the Year” competition, Baltazar brings a rich tapestry of international and local experience to the Resort’s diverse dining offerings.

“Miguel’s extensive culinary expertise, combined with his passion for developing creatively masterful dishes, aligns with our commitment to providing guests with epic dining experiences. We are excited to introduce our modern hacienda´s exceptional, internationally-inspired offerings to elevate the Cabo San Lucas scene even further,” says Richard Raab, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo Del Sol will introduce a modern hacienda-style village inspired by the charm of Pueblo Mágicos, offering sparkling views of the Sea of Cortez throughout. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Cabo’s Golden Corridor and enjoy exceptional dining across the Resort’s three distinct restaurants, each offering a unique gastronomic experience, in addition to five bars and the Mercado, a hub of culinary exploration. The Resort will also offer myriad epicurean experiences, from workshops and tastings to off-property adventures, that will immerse guests in the culture of the region.

Baltazar joins the Four Seasons team from Etéreo, an Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya, where he led culinary operations across the property’s dining outlets. Baltazar’s career also includes executive chef positions at luxury resorts including Thompson Zihuatanejo and Capella Hotel Group’s Hacienda Carretas in Queretaro, Mexico, as well as executive sous chef positions at Esperanza Resort in Los Cabos, Amanyara Resort in Turks & Caicos and Capella Hotel Group’s Ixtapa Resort.

The roots of his passion for Mexican cuisine began in Morelia, Michoacán, where he bonded with his grandmother Teresita over crafting homemade corn tortillas and exploring local markets, shaping his culinary journey. Baltazar then honed his skills at the Culinary Institute of Mexico and the Lycée Hoteliére Paul Augier in France, merging family heritage with traditional techniques to create seafood dishes using fresh farm ingredients.

At the Resort, Baltazar will oversee the culinary operations for all dining experiences, coordinating the talent of team members and sourcing local ingredients to match the menus. The international line-up includes Palmerio, a Mediterranean love letter to the Baja Riviera, where Baltazar’s creativity is in full flourish; and Cayao, created in partnership with celebrated chef-restaurateur Richard Sandoval, serving elevated Nikkei cuisine with a strong focus on seafood. Baltazar is deeply committed to integrating sustainability into his culinary practices, serving as an ambassador for Pesca Con Futuro, a campaign supporting sustainable seafood consumption practices.

Baltazar will also be at the helm of the property’s three Mexican inspired outlets, Coraluz, a Baja cuisine beach club in a casual oceanfront setting; Brisal, a casual poolside seafood bar inspired in Marisquerías and Carretas across the coast of the Sea of Cortez; and the gourmet-deli concept Mercado, featuring locally sourced products, that doubles as a marketplace for the Resort.

In this luxury setting, Baltazar blends his love for Mexican cuisine and dedication to sustainability, promising guests an exceptional dining experience in Cabo San Lucas.

“I’ve always believed there is no better place in the world to cook than Mexico. For me, the centre of the world is right here on the Sea of Cortez celebrating la buena vida through food in our Modern Hacienda,” says Baltazar, Executive Chef, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol.