The Best Mother’s Day Wellness Retreats for Healthier Mums

This Mother’s Day, treat your Mum to the luxurious wellness retreat she deserves so she can be the healthiest version of herself. With Mother’s Day on 10th March, Health and Fitness Travel, the wellness holidays specialists recommend the top retreats to take Mum away to.

With a luxurious stay in Lithuania from £370 to an awe-inspiring adventure to Austria valued at £1,700, there are healthy breaks to cater for a range of budgets for all Mums to enjoy this Mother’s Day. So, whether it’s a serene snowy retreat in a captivating treehouse resort nestled in the Dolomites of Italy or a lavish spa experience in the sunny Algarve of Portugal, these unforgettable destinations are perfect for each and every mother.

Scotland: Experience at Gleneagles

Treat your Mum to an awe-inspiring spa experience escape in the striking landscapes of Scotland on this thrilling weekend wellness experience. She’ll be spoilt for choice with the diversity of her surroundings, from dramatic mountain faces and cascading waterfalls to the serenity of lochs and white sandy beaches. With the fascinating range of novel activities to try; gundog training, falconry, horse riding, and more, this will no doubt be a getaway for your Mum to remember. Not to mention the phenomenal range of restaurants available including the only one in Scotland with two Michelin Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and Fitness Travel (0203 397 8891 healthandfitnesstravel.com) offers 2 nights at Gleneagles from £525pp. Price includes accommodation, breakfast and return private transfers.

Italy: My Wellbeing at My Arbor

What Mum wouldn’t love an adventure to the breath-taking Dolomites for a luxurious spa experience? These Italian mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site for their natural beauty, are home to a very special retreat – My Arbor. This unique treehouse seamlessly blends in with the encompassing environment, creating the perfect setting for your Mum to enjoy opulent therapies whilst grounding herself and reconnecting with nature. Also included are daily group activities like yoga and Pilates with personal coaching so Mum feels the profound benefits after her stay.

Health and Fitness Travel (0203 397 8891 healthandfitnesstravel.com) offers 4 nights at My Arbor from £1530pp. Price includes accommodation, breakfast, a wellness programme and return private transfers.



Portugal: Relax & Pamper at Conrad Algarve

It’s no surprise that many Mums dream of escaping for a much needed rest, so, look no further than the Algarve. The climate here is nothing short of perfect for a healthy holiday in the sun. Conrad offers an extensive range of activities your Mum will no doubt love from the winemaking and market chef experiences to boat trips and eco bike tours to explore the picturesque coastline, the opportunity for discovery here is unparalleled! When your mum isn’t exploring, she can wind down at the award-winning spa with personalised massage therapies, so she returns home reinvigorated.

Health and Fitness Travel (0203 397 8891 healthandfitnesstravel.com) offers 2 nights at Conrad Algarve from £665pp. Price includes accommodation, breakfast, a wellness programme and return private transfers.

Lithuania: Fusion Fitness™ at Vilnius Grand Resort



There aren’t many things in life that can instantly make you feel as good as exercise does. If your Mum loves to get those endorphins running, there’s no experience quite like a signature FusionFitness™ break. An escape to Vilnius, secluded amongst 900 acres of luscious Lithuanian countryside offers a beautiful backdrop of nature to enjoy on this journey. She’ll choose from a selection of 28 wellness activities including cardio, strength and sport, meditation, massages and so much more, tailoring her experience to match her wellness goals precisely. For all the active Mums, this is an opportunity for a fitness getaway they won’t forget.

Health and Fitness Travel (0203 397 8891 healthandfitnesstravel.com) offers 4 nights at Vilnius Grand Resort from £370pp. Price includes accommodation, breakfast, a wellness programme and return private transfers.

Austria: Mayr Short Stay at Park Igls

Whisk your Mum away to the stunning Austrian Alps this Mother’s Day for a reviving short wellness stay at Park Igls. Just above the snowy city of Innsbruck, sits this world-class resort tucked away among the pristine mountain range. Here, she’ll feel the full potential of Modern Mayr medicine; her stay will begin with a comprehensive medical examination to allow for a personalised Mayr diet plan, daily Kneipp treatments and a selection of wellness therapies to leave her feeling completely renewed. With access to spa facilities, fitness classes, and even lifestyle management and mental coaching; the capacity for her profound transformation here is simply undeniable.

Health and Fitness Travel (0203 397 8891 healthandfitnesstravel.com) offers 4 nights at Park Igls from £1,775pp. Price includes accommodation, full board, a wellness programme and return private transfers.

-Ends-

For further information and imagery please email [email protected]

Notes to Editors:

About Health and Fitness Travel

Health and Fitness Travel is a global luxury wellness travel company that originated in the UK in 2010 and is committed to providing healthy holidays that enhance and change lives. Created by Paul Joseph as a result of his passion for health and fitness travel and offering bespoke holidays to improve people’s well-being to lead happier and healthier lives.

Health and Fitness Travel offers clients a tailor-made seamless service with the very best health and fitness holidays, handpicked by its expert team, together with exclusive and added value packages with the best deals. As leading specialists, Health and Fitness Travel has also created their own collection of trademark healthy holidays in various destinations which include Fusion Fitness™, Mindful Triathlon™, BodyBreaks™ and Discover Recover™, offering clients the best value and holiday experience.

For more information visit: www.healthandfitnesstravel.com