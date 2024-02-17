Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach Introduces Exclusive Pokémon Room Experience

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey with the launch of “Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey” right here in Indonesia! And that’s just the beginning – brace yourselves for an electrifying announcement: the exclusive “Pokémon Room” will be available for booking from February 15, 2024.

“Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey” is set to revolutionize tourism in Indonesia, promising an adventure like no other, partnering with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Garuda Indonesia, AKG Entertainment, and Niantic.

“In celebration of this monumental project, Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach has crafted a one-of-a-kind experience: the “Pokémon Room.” Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Pokémon with a special appearance by Pikachu sporting traditional batik attire, designed by a local batik artist. Guests staying in our concept rooms will receive exclusive Pokémon-themed souvenirs to cherish forever such as 2 sets of Pokémon card startdeck, 1x Bali special edition tumbler, and 1x Bali special edition drawstring bag.” Said Takashi Hoshino, General Manager at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach.

He added, “Don’t miss your chance to experience this extraordinary adventure! Sales for the “Pokémon Room” plan begin on February 15, 2024, with reservations open until December 28, 2024. Your magical staycation awaits, starting from March 1 through December 31, 2024. The package starts from IDR2,500,000 net per room per night, including breakfast for two, indulge in the ultimate Pokémon-themed getaway.”

This remarkable collaboration between Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach (General Manager Takashi Hoshino) located in Tanjung Benoa, Bali and the Pokémon Company in Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo (President/CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara) promises an experience that will leave you spellbound.

Reservations/ Inquiries

Online reservation: https://www.okura-nikko.com/ja/indonesia/bali/hotel-nikko-bali-benoa-beach/

E-mail: [email protected] / TEL: +62-361-773-577 / WhatsApp: +62 812 12663577