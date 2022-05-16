Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore reopens pool

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore will officially reopen its sought-after outdoor infinity pool for the summer season on 27 May 2022.

Enhanced by devoted Four Seasons care, guests will experience personalised service accented by extra touches such as complimentary passed amenities served throughout the day, while sipping on refreshing beverages, and enjoying items from the a la carte poolside menu.

Restore and Rehydrate

The Splash Pool Bar & Grill is introducing an all-new menu featuring colourful cocktails and a selection of dishes created by Executive Chef Norma Whitt that are ideal for outdoor dining. Start a pool day with a laidback lunch of crushed avocado toast or a refreshing ahi tuna poke bowl. Then, bask in the early evening sun with the splash burger or fig and arugula flatbread.

The pool bar is open for food and beverage service Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Covet A Cabana

Those seeking relief from the summer heat will find comfort in the shade of the Hotel’s new semi-private cabanas. Located on the upper and lower pool decks, each luxurious cabana can accommodate between four to six guests and provides everything needed for a day of rest and relaxation: well-appointed sofa seating and poolside loungers, premium Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs, and a dedicated pool server to ensure guests are well-catered to.

Wellness Retreat

In partnership with Baltimore-based paddle board yoga company FloYo, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore is reintroducing standup paddleboard yoga to the Hotel’s outdoor infinity pool. FloYo is a fusion of vinyasa yoga sequences and Pilates that blends the fundamentals of each discipline while incorporating the added core challenges of balancing on a standup paddle board. The sequences flow into lengthening and strengthening poses, balance postures and breathing techniques along with both core and flexibility training. The class is designed for all fitness levels and has an emphasis on utilizing the breath to connect the mind and body.

Classes are open to Hotel guests and the public on Sunday mornings and evenings from 10 July to 28 August 2022. Space is limited and reservations are recommended. Standup paddleboards will be provided to all class participants.