Delta issues travel waiver for Jamaica flights

Due to air traffic service disruptions impacting air travel in Jamaica, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those whose travel may be impacted between May 12-13. This waiver allows the fare difference for customers to be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before 16 May 2022 the same cabin of service as originally booked.

If travel is rebooked after May 16, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.