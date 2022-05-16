Tour de France event for amateur cyclists coming to Las Vegas May 2023

L’Étape Las Vegas by Tour de France, an amateur mass participation cycling event by Tour de France, is coming to Las Vegas on May 13th and 14th, 2023. The new event was announced on Thursday at the Las Vegas Ballpark®—the starting location of the race—by L’Étape by Tour de France, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, Clark County, and Las Vegas Ballpark representatives. The Las Vegas Ballpark® hosted a Tour de France night to celebrate the announcement of the event.

L’Étape Las Vegas offers a distance for all cycling abilities. Riders can choose between the 75-mile, 50-mile or 25-mile competitive distances. Riders will compete for authentic Tour de France jerseys including the Yellow Jersey, for the overall male and female winners, the Green Jersey, for the sprint-section winners, and the Polka-Dot Jersey, for the King/Queen of the Mountain (KOM/QOM) section winners.

All routes will depart from the Las Vegas Ballpark and head west into Red Rock Canyon, with elevation of over +6,000 ft for riders opting for the 75-mile distance. Courses have been designed by Tour de France experts and course maps are available online at lasvegas.letapebytourdefrance.com. There will also be a Family Ride (10-miles) and Kids Race.

The weekend-long event will include a fan fest at the Las Vegas Ballpark, patterned after the iconic Tour de France Village Départ. A Tour de France champion will also attend the event, ride the course with participants and share their Tour de France experiences at a ticketed Champions Dinner. (The Champion attending will be announced later this year).

L’Étape Las Vegas is working with LVCVA, Las Vegas Ballpark, Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, and local counties and municipalities to bring this event to Las Vegas.

Registration for L’Étape Las Vegas by Tour de France is open at lasvegas.letapebytourdefrance.com.

“We are thrilled to bring L’Étape by Tour de France to Las Vegas. When trying to find a home for L’Étape by Tour de France in the United States, we couldn’t think of a better fit than Las Vegas. This city is about new experiences and adventures and L’Étape Las Vegas is exactly that—bringing a unique, challenging, Tour-de-France quality event to the beautiful Las Vegas and Red Rock Canyon roads. We’re bringing the legendary Tour de France name to one of the most legendary cities in the world.” —Michael Brown, L’Étape Las Vegas Race Director

“The first Tour de France was in 1903 and it grew to slowly but surely become the largest cycling event in the world, with an audience of 2 billion. And, here we are announcing the first-ever L’Étape Las Vegas. It’s a wonderful evolution to watch and we couldn’t be happier to expand the L’Étape by Tour de France series to Las Vegas.”—Umberto Paolo Mancini, A.S.O. and Tour de France representative

“We’re thrilled to welcome amateur cyclists from around the world to experience L’Étape Las Vegas by Tour de France in 2023. L’Étape by Tour de France has been a great partner in bringing this race to Las Vegas, and we’re confident both participants and spectators will be amazed by the natural beauty of Southern Nevada’s great outdoors. We look forward to sharing the many incredible experiences – from sports and entertainment to dining, spas and more – that make Las Vegas the Greatest Arena on Earth.”—Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

“Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin is not only a top-notch ballpark, it’s also a great venue for special events of all kinds, including L’Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France. We look forward to welcoming cyclists from around the world, including our own local cycling community, for this unique event associated with the legendary Tour de France.”—Don Logan, Las Vegas Aviators President & CEO

“L’Étape by Tour de France in Las Vegas will give cycling greater visibility with the general driving public. It’s a perfect opportunity for cycling curious people to participate in a new sport, while drawing attention to drivers to be cautious and aware when cyclists are present.”— Keely Brooks, Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition

