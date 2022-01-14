FIFA Club World Cup headed to Expo 2020

Football fans at Expo 2020 Dubai will have the opportunity to view the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup trophy when it arrives next month.

Guests can have their pictures taken with it when the tournament kicks off a series of roadshows from February 3-12 across the UAE.

The events form part of the FIFA and the United Arab Emirates’ plans to promote an active lifestyle among the youth while raising awareness about the competition.

Additionally, crowd favourite, ‘Dhabi’, a fun-loving young Arabian gazelle and the official mascot, will be present to greet fans.

Dhabi is gearing up to show everyone his love for football, encourage visitors to be active and healthy, and welcome locals of all ages to the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Abdulla Hazzam Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE Local Organising Committee, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Dhabi back to our community and to roadshow programmes ahead of the highly-anticipated tournament.

“Our community programmes are a very important part of hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, a global sports capital, for the fifth time.

“We want to offer fans an unforgettable experience, and one that positively impacts the community and inspires sports participation and a healthy lifestyle.”

He said the organising committee is in daily contact with health authorities to ensure the most rigorous health and safety measures are adhered to during the roadshows.

The opening match will be between host association champions, Al Jazira Club and OFC representative AS Pirae and is scheduled for February 3rd.

The other participating clubs are Chelsea FC, CF Monterrey, Al Hilal SFC, Al Ahly SC and SE Palmeiras, respectively the winners of the UEFA, Concacaf, AFC and CAF Champions Leagues and the CONMEBOL Libertadores.