CAPA World Aviation Summit headed to Gibraltar

Gibraltar has been confirmed as host the CAPA World Aviation Summit in December.

Returning after three years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day summit will draw hundreds of aviation and travel representatives from around the world, supported with a live stream of the event available to those unable to attend in-person.

CAPA content and marketing director, Marco Navarria, said: “We enjoyed our first foray back into in-person events at the end of 2021 and it’s clear that nothing can truly replace the buzz inside a CAPA Summit room created by hundreds of travel industry representatives connecting face-to-face, so we are eager to continue to deliver in-person events in this new year.”

With the world still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic, the summit will tap into the post Covid-19 aviation industry and address the latest developments, challenges and strategic issues.

Gibraltar minister for commercial aviation, Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am delighted to see the CAPA World Aviation Summit being held in Gibraltar.

“This is an extremely prestigious event in the world’s aviation calendar.

“We will see the top airline executives visiting Gibraltar and this will certainly put our brand in the upper echelons of this industry.

“I look forward to welcoming delegates from all over the world and working with CAPA to make this summit a huge success.”