easyJet welcomes UK skiers back to European slopes

Skiers are racing to the slopes as France announced it will welcome back UK tourists.

In the hours following the announcement, the airline saw a 600 per cent lift in UK bookings to popular French ski destinations for the remainder of the winter season.

Last-minute bookings to Switzerland also saw a peak immediately after the news broke with a 386 per cent increase in flight bookings, suggesting consumer confidence in international travel continues to build.

As snow continues to cover peaks across Europe, winter sports lovers now have even more opportunity to hit the slopes.

Recent research carried out by the airline showed that around two-thirds of Brits are planning to prioritise a trip abroad in 2022, so it is no surprise that more people are now making the most of the winter season - up to the end of March - and booking a ski getaway to look forward to.

easyJet is offering more seats to major ski destinations in Europe from the UK this winter than any other carrier.

Thousands of easyJet flights to France and Switzerland as well as other destinations serving the best ski resorts are still available to book for this winter, including over February half-term, giving customers more choice to book a new year getaway or a family break.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, commented: “With France welcoming British tourists once again, skiing is well and truly back on.

This is welcome news for UK consumers, particularly for those looking to book a last-minute family break or planning to head to the slopes, with low fares still available across thousands of flights to France this winter, including over half-term.

“We know that there is pent up demand with many desperate to get away this year, which we continue to see each time restrictions are removed.

“With flying already scheduled to increase in the coming weeks we will continue to review our schedule to meet demand and we look forward to taking our customers away on a long-awaited break this winter.”