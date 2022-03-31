Expo 2020 Dubai prepares for fitting finale

Expo 2020 Dubai will come to an end today, but not without giving visitors a final chance to be blown away by an amazing line-up of entertainment events for its closing ceremony.

Having already hosted more than 30,000 events across 96 locations on the Expo 2020 Dubai site – including 3,000 in Al Wasl Plaza, and more than 500 for children and families – the grand finale is set to be a spectacular night like never-before.

International superstars Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma will take part in the ceremony at Al Wasl dome, before performing individual concerts elsewhere across the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking ahead of his performance at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 20:45 GST, Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma said: “Since I was very young, I’ve been moved and inspired by the power of our great cultural meetings.

“I’ll never forget learning about Expo 2020 Dubai’s great-great-grandparent, the 1889 Exposition Universelle in Paris, where the Eiffel Tower was unveiled to the world.

“As a little boy in Paris in the 1950s, I pictured people from every corner of the world meeting and mixing under the tower, which must have seemed unbelievably modern.

“It’s an immense honour to be a small link in that chain of exchange, to celebrate all that we can accomplish when we remember that culture is essential to imagining and building a better future.”

Fans can look forward to watching Norah Jones perform on the Jubilee Stage from 21:00 GST.

Pop icon Christina Aguilera is then expected to give an extended concert at the Jubilee Stage from 22:45 GST.

For her part, renowned Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Jones said: “The closing ceremony is so special I am very honoured to be a part of the performance.”

The ceremony is set to begin at 1900 GST, with stunning performances and fireworks displays across the site.

“The last time I performed in the UAE was in 2008, and I am so glad to be back and bringing the curtain down for Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Aguilera.

“It is an honour to be performing on this global stage, and I am ready to close things out with an energetic and unforgettable show.”

More Information

The final night of Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to be one of the busiest days on site and visitors are advised to arrive early to make the most of the site-wide entertainment and activities.

The use of public transport, including the Park & Ride service from Jebel Ali Metro Station, is encouraged, with the Dubai Metro open 24 hours to ensure visitors’ safe and efficient arrival and departure.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on Expo TV.