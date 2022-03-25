Vietnam announces national tourism year at Expo 2020

As Expo 2020 draws to a close in Dubai, Vietnam is seeking to maintain the momentum generated with the unveiling of plans for a national tourism year.

Visit Viet Nam Year – Quang Nam 2022 was showcased at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre earlier.

Nguyen Manh Tuan, Vietnamese ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said: “This is a year of great significance to Vietnam.

“The tourism sector is showing signs of revival as activities resume in major tourism centres nationwide after two years of being severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, our target is to welcome 65 million tourists, of which about five million will be international visitors.”

The Quang Nam province has been chosen to host the most important annual national tourism campaign, called Visit Viet Nam Year - Quang Nam 2022.

Also speaking at the event, Phung Thi Thanh Thuy, Vietnam pavilion director at Expo 2020, emphasised that Quang Nam is a land of rich cultural traditions and revolutionary history, with natural and cultural highlights that show great potentials for tourism development.

The central province is home to two United Nations World Cultural Heritage locations: the Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary; and Cu Lao Cham-Hoi An Biosphere Reserve.

At the same time, the art of Bai Choi was recently introduced on to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Quang Nam also offers 125 kilometres of coastline with many famous beaches, approximately 70 festivals and hundreds of traditional craft villages.

Visit Viet Nam Year - Quang Nam 2022 presents 191 events and activities, ten of which are national activities organised by the ministry of culture, sports and tourism.

Vietnam has been honoured with a number of titles at the World Travel Awards, including Asia’s Leading Tourist Board.