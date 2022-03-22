Expo 2020 Dubai prepares for closing ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai visitor numbers have now soared to 20,819,155, after crossing the 20-million threshold earlier this week.

From crown jewel, Al Wasl dome, to water feature Surreal, the stellar entertainment line-up and fascinating pavilions of the 192 participating countries, visitors have been moved by how the largest global gathering of its kind since the start of the pandemic.

The event claims to have brought together people from across the world in one place.

Expo 2020 Dubai is currently hosting Water Week, the tenth and final theme week as part of the Programme for People and Planet.

Running until March 26th, and with a wide range of programming focusing on how we can protect our most precious resource, there will be a strong focus on the global community’s collective responsibility to better manage and preserve water in the face of threats such as climate change, plastic pollution and over-fishing.

Expo 2020 Dubai officials are looking forward to hosting visitors for more special events, including the spectacular closing ceremony on March 31st, which will feature top entertainment and honour teachers and school pupils.