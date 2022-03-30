Expo 2020 welcomes record weekend as finale approaches

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than one million visits last Friday, Saturday and Sunday as visitors say their final goodbyes to what has been a spectacular six months.

More well-wishers are expected to flock to the site in the remaining three days to be part of the closing action and entertainment – including what promises to be an unforgettable closing ceremony, complete with fireworks, air shows and world-class performers.

Christina Aguilera will lead the star-studded event.

An unprecedented amount of people explored Expo 2020 Dubai in the past week, with the busiest weekend across its entire six months driving the total number of visits to 22,937,830.

This means the first expo in the Middle East has fulfilled its commitment to attract between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits, a target range set out in the registration dossier that was officially ratified by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states in 2015.

The scarcely believable figure is also a remarkable achievement in the context of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The last day of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Thursday, will be a historic one, welcoming the UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team, before an unforgettable climax as expo hands the baton to the next generation, with a youth-focused ceremony.

Celebrations will continue throughout the night, with jaw-dropping firework displays at 00:00 GST and 03:00 GST, before Expo 2020 Dubai closes its stunning entry portals for the final time.