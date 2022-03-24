Expo 2020 Dubai to recognise work of volunteers

Etisalat is launching a ‘thank you’ campaign to celebrate the 30,000 volunteers who helped make Expo 2020 Dubai a reality.

The campaign will feature a special message from Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, recognising the volunteers’ efforts, as well as messages from Etisalat and Dubai Police.

The campaign will launch on social media platforms, print media and billboards around the UAE.

A total of 30,000 people from across the country – UAE nationals and expatriates – volunteered to bring to life the first expo held in the region for millions of visitors and more than 200 participants, making it the largest volunteer programme in the UAE.

Al Hashimy said: “The Expo volunteers have impacted and inspired millions of visitors and brought Expo 2020 Dubai to life.”

Acknowledging the importance of volunteering, Etisalat launched an awareness campaign in the lead-up to and during Expo 2020 Dubai to encourage millions of its customers to take part in the programme.

Each volunteer has been invited to the volunteers end of event celebration on March 27th, where their achievements will be recognised by sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai.