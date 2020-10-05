Expo 2020 kicks off thematic programming with virtual Space Week

A virtual event bringing together some of the brightest stars in space travel and exploration will probe the benefits, solutions and challenges of exploring beyond our planet as part of preparations for Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The event will include an appearance from Sarah Al Amiri, United Arab Emirates minister of state for advanced technology and science lead for the Emirates Mars Mission.

Open to the public and hosted by Expo 2020 today and tomorrow, during World Space Week, the virtual event will also feature James Green, chief scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

It underlines a commitment to bring together the most ambitious minds, across ten thematic weeks, to address some of the greatest challenges facing the planet.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “Our theme weeks will draw on Expo 2020’s central role in bringing together the world’s brightest, most inquisitive and innovative minds from more than 190 participating nations, to participate in the sharing of knowledge, new ideas and innovations that will stand the test of time.

“Space, as a resource shared by all humanity, is one of these crucial topics.

“With the technological advancement of space travel and exploration making the dream of space tourism closer to a reality than ever before, managing it peacefully and equitably requires the concerted international cooperation of all space-faring nations.”

The event will highlight the latest innovations in space research and travel, while also providing a platform to discuss focus areas including space exploration, governance and law, space data and remote sensing, and the space landscape.