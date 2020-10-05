Palm Fountain to debut later this month

Nakheel, the master developer behind the Palm Jumeirah, has unveiled its latest attraction, the Palm Fountain.

Designed to be the largest in the world, the development is likely to attract interest from the Guinness World Records.

Set in the Pointe, the dancing fountain will be launched on October 22nd.

The landmark will be the only multicoloured fountain in Dubai and a celebration of the “resurgence and ambition to aim for the sky” of the emirate.

It is spread over 12,000 square feet of seawater and can shoot up to a height of 105 metres.

It also comes alive with more than 3,000 LED lights.

Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the new attraction will be another addition to list of famed landmarks in Dubai.

He added it is going to be a “big draw among residents and visitors alike”.

The new fountain is scheduled to run daily from sunset to midnight (19:00-00:00), while swaying to an array of popular songs.

Each show will last for three minutes and will play every half hour.