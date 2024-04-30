Explore the African hospitality investment landscape with AHIF and HVS Middle East & Africa! Join the exclusive webinar on May 23rd to delve into crucial topics like valuations, development strategies, and financing options.

Gain insights from esteemed panelists as they dissect market dynamics, offer strategies for overcoming challenges, and unveil emerging trends shaping the hospitality landscape. Whether you’re an investor or entrepreneur, this webinar promises invaluable insights to inform your next move in Africa’s dynamic hospitality sector.

Featuring Panelists:

- Khalil Chyat, Founder & CEO, Capital Africa Group

- Amr Elhamy AboulEnein, CEO, The Sovereign Fund of Egypt

- Stephen Rushmore, MAI, FRICS, President & CEO, HVS

- Rishabh Thapar, Director, HVS Middle East & Africa

- Marc Wachsberger, CEO, The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts

Secure your spot for the webinar by registering for free:

https://www.ahif.com/ahif-webinar-unlocking-africa-hotel-investment-trends-outlook