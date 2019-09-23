AHIF 2019: Mantis to welcome eco-lodge innovation hub

Accor has sought to reaffirm its commitment to sustainable tourism development on the African continent at this week’s Africa Hotel Investment Forum as it unveils the world’s first eco-lodge innovation hub by Mantis.

The one-of-a-kind concept, which will be launched in early 2020 at South Africa’s famous Mantis Founders Lodge, will bring together conservation partners from across the globe to showcase the future of eco-travel to potential investors and sustainability-minded travellers.

This collaboration of leading eco innovators will see Mantis build five new room models known as ‘innovate hospitality units’ close to the luxurious Founders Lodge - two tents, a pod, a log cabin and a treehouse that integrate the latest green technology on a site designed to showcase to business leaders and future travellers, alike, the vast possibilities of low eco impact accommodation and activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mantis, a global pioneer of conservation tourism, is once again pushing the boundaries, creating a hub where experts can collaborate to give investors and guests a glimpse into the future of sustainable hospitality models and eco-experiences,” said Mark Willis, chief executive, Middle East & Africa.

“This bolsters Accor’s commitment to sustainable tourism development in Africa as we embrace innovation to pursue responsible expansion that supports local communities and protects and promotes wildlife and the natural environment.”

The hub is the combined brainchild of digital strategist and product innovator, Craig Llewellyn-Williams, and Paul Gardiner, chief executive of Mantis.

“As the heartland of conservation tourism, Founders Lodge is the natural home for our hub, providing an inspirational setting where suppliers can test, develop and showcase off-the grid accommodation and green energy innovations,” said Gardiner.

“At the same time, the new units tap into popular global travel trends including wellness tourism, multi-generational holidays and eco-education, offering future guests new travel and lifestyle experiences that are central to the Mantis and Accor hospitality offering.”