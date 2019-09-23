AHIF 2019: Aleph Hospitality signs for two Zanzibar properties

Aleph Hospitality has entered the Tanzanian market with the signing of a management agreement to operate two boutique resorts, the Moja Tuu and Hakuna Majiwe, in Zanzibar.

The new management contracts, scheduled to take effect in October, mark the company’s continued expansion in Africa, with its portfolio now stretching across five countries on the continent.

Speaking at the African Hotel Investment Forum, Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, commented: “Our entry into the Tanzanian market solidifies the company’s already-rapid African expansion, coming just days after the signing of an agreement for the first Marriott International property in Kisumu, Kenya.

“In addition to this growth of our branded hotel portfolio, we are thrilled to be adding two more independent hotels to our fold and providing our in-depth knowledge of international best practices and operating standards to unlock the true potential of these unique beachfront properties.

“We have proven highly successful at turning around existing operations and look forward to driving maximum returns for the hotels’ owner.”

Located in Kiwengwa, on the north-east coast of Zanzibar and a 60-minute drive from Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, Moja Tuu is a 35-key upper upscale beach resort, including ten luxury beachfront villas, each with private infinity pool.

On the south-east coast of Zanzibar, the midscale Hakuna Majiwe in Paje offers a spectacular white sand beach and an authentic, disconnected barefoot experience.

The 21-room hideaway, including 16 beach rooms and five garden rooms, features an all-day dining restaurant and swimming pool, and is located 75-minutes away from Abeid Amani Karume International Airport by car.

Amit Ladwa, owner of both Tanzanian hotels, commented: “We have long sought an independent management partner who can bring world-class operational expertise and extensive regional knowledge to our assets.

“Aleph Hospitality is highly experienced, flexible and agile, and we are looking forward to seeing our hotels thrive with our new partner on board.”