Emirates Receives 2024 APEX World Class Airline Award for Outstanding Customer Service

Emirates has recently been crowned as a 2024 APEX World Class Airline winner for mastering guest experience and delivering outstanding customer service, at the 2024 APEX/IFSA Awards held in Long Beach, California.

Evaluated through a comprehensive audit of quality of service, safety, and health control initiatives, Emirates is one of just eight airlines globally to achieve this accolade. Emirates also received a 2024 IFSA award for ‘Best Onboard Amenity,’ in recognition of Emirates Sustainable Economy Class amenity kit – filled with useful amenities to enhance passenger comfort whilst being composed of more sustainable materials designed for reusability.

Recognising Emirates commitment to ensuring passengers ‘Fly Better,’ Emirates was awarded the World Class accolade for demonstrating the highest global standards of safety and well-being, sustainability, and service-guest experience. Celebrating a year of record profits, a successful first year of Premium Economy Class, sizeable investments into enhancing onboard services, and notable steps in the journey towards a more sustainable future, Emirates was lauded by the aviation industry for its innovation and commitment to excellence.

APEX CEO Dr Joe Leader commented:

“Tonight, we did more than merely acknowledge the prowess and passion of the airline industry, we paid tribute to 2024 APEX World Class trailblazers like Emirates, who have unequivocally etched a golden chapter in the annals of air travel beyond five stars. I had the privilege of spending invaluable moments with President Sir Tim Clark at APEX’s FTE EMEA event in Dublin earlier this year. The insights, the vision, the sheer audacity of Emirates’ approach to revolutionizing the skies carried in every word he shared. Emirates is not just an airline; it’s a symphony of innovation, ambition, and undying commitment to excellence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

About Emirates Economy Class Amenity Kits

Emirates’ Economy Class range of amenity kits are complimentary for customers on long-haul flights, and feature designs that represent the four essential elements of nature – fire, water, earth, and air. The pouches are reusable and made from washable kraft paper with bespoke art printed in non-toxic soy-based ink. The contents include a selection of durable travel essentials made from materials that are more environmentally friendly than single use plastic. The toothbrush is made from a combination of wheat straw and plastic, and the socks and eyeshades are made from recycled plastic, in this case, rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate).

To compliment the reusable amenity kits onboard, Emirates has several other initiatives in Economy Class which focus on using sustainable materials where possible, including cosy blankets made from recycled plastic bottles, where each blanket is made from 28 recycled plastic bottles – an initiative which has prevented over 95 million plastic bottles from going to landfill over the last 6 years.

Single use plastic has been reduced with the introduction of wooden tea and coffee stirrers onboard, while paper straws and inflight retail bags are made using wood and paper from responsibly managed forests. For Emirates’ youngest customers, the airline’s complimentary toy bags, baby amenity kits and plush toys are also made from recycled plastic bottles and other sustainable materials. Emirates also recycles plastic and glass onboard when flights land in Dubai, diverting thousands of kilograms of glass and plastic away from landfill each year.