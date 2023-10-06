Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future: The 2023 WTTC Global Summit

In a milestone event that promises to reshape the contours of the global Travel & Tourism sector, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) today unveils the bold theme and agenda for WTTC’s 23rd Global Summit taking place in Kigali, Rwanda: “Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future”.

This year’s eagerly awaited Global Summit, set to unfold from the 1 - 3 November 2023, takes place in Africa for the first time, recognising the phenomenal growth the Travel & Tourism sector across the continent has witnessed in recent years.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “This Global Summit is a rallying cry for leaders, innovators, and change-makers from all corners of the globe to come together and craft a new vision for the sector.

“It’s an unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of shaping a sector that is not only resilient but is also committed to the principles of sustainability and inclusivity.

“Rwanda is the perfect venue for our Global Summit, as the sector embarks on a significant new chapter. Africa has the world’s youngest population and by 2033, $1 in every $13 created in Africa, will come from Travel & Tourism and 1 in 17 jobs will be in the sector. This demonstrates the huge potential the continent’s sector has for new jobs and new economic growth for young people across Africa.”

Co-hosted by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the annual event is the most influential on the Travel and Tourism calendar that brings together thousands of industry leaders and experts and key government representatives to continue aligning efforts to support the sector’s growth and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

With sessions on resilience and sustainable growth, the growing impact of AI and understanding new and emerging markets, the Global Summit is set to cover the key challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, said: “We are proud to host the first ever WTTC Global Summit in Africa. While this important gathering will take place in Rwanda, it is for the whole continent. Africa has some of the most spectacular tourism properties and experiences in the world, and the sector plays a significant role in the continent’s continued economic development by creating millions of jobs.

“This year’s WTTC Global Summit will provide a great platform to build bridges across the tourism and travel ecosystem, and co-design a sustainable future for the sector to achieve its full potential.”

African Travel & Tourism Sector’s Potential

The latest Economic Impact Research from the global tourism body reveals a staggering ten year forecast for Africa’s Travel & Tourism sector. In 2033, WTTC predicts that the Travel & Tourism sector will contribute more than $300BN to Africa’s economy and jobs in the sector will grow significantly, reaching more than 36MN in total.

In Rwanda, WTTC is forecasting that by 2033 the Travel & Tourism sector will contribute more than $2.1BN to the national economy and will support almost 568,000 jobs. This is testament to Rwanda’s commitment to sustainable tourism, diversifying the experiences it offers, and promoting awareness of its rich biodiversity, culture and heritage, and art.

Rwanda aims to double its tourism revenues from $445MN earned last year, to more than $800MN, in its ongoing seven-year National Strategy for Transformation and become one of the world’s leading luxury ecotourism destinations.

The 2023 WTTC Global Summit seeks to be the catalyst for this change, offering a platform where vibrant ideas meet opportunity, and where the future of Travel & Tourism will be redrawn and redefined.

For more details about the summit and how to participate, please visit the wttc.org.

To discover more about Rwanda, go to visitrwanda.com.