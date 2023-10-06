IHG Hotels & Resorts and Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition Join Forces to Reforest the World

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announced a partnership with Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition to turn guest spending into support of reforestation projects around the world.

During the month of October, IHG will donate $2, the approximate cost of growing one tree, to Conservation International for their tree restoration work, for any transaction of $50 or more on a Mastercard card at select IHG-branded properties in the US*. Guided by Conservation International and World Resources Institute, the Priceless Planet Coalition is a program that unites corporate sustainability efforts and engages businesses and consumers to take collective actions to fight climate change. This partnership is estimated to help restore 1.5 million trees globally in places such as Brazil, Madagascar, and the US. (Appalachia).

According to the World Resources Institute, just last year, the world lost more than 10 million acres of tropical primary rainforests which are areas of critical importance for livelihoods, carbon storage and biodiversity. In response to this growing global issue, Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition has committed to restoring 100 million trees across 18 reforestation projects spanning six continents. Their forest restoration efforts are focused in areas that represent the greatest global need, with the most potential for positive impacts on climate, community and biodiversity.

Catherine Dolton, Chief Sustainability Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “IHG’s participation in this initiative aligns to our 10-year responsible business plan, Journey to Tomorrow, which includes a set of ambitious sustainability commitments to drive change for people, communities, and the planet. We are proud to partner with the Priceless Planet Coalition on these reforestation efforts and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact we collectively make around the world.”

Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mastercard, said: “Mastercard created the Priceless Planet Coalition to galvanize collective action for climate, biodiversity, and communities by connecting companies and their consumers with high-quality forest restoration projects across the globe. We’re excited about IHG Hotels & Resorts’ partnership with the Coalition to support projects that help people and the planet thrive.”

The announcement is a welcome continuation of the ongoing partnership between Mastercard and IHG. Last year, Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., and IHG announced the launch of the IHG® Rewards Premier Business Mastercard®, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network.

ADVERTISEMENT

*This campaign is valid for corporate or personal Mastercard spending at IHG properties – excluding IHG Army hotels and Iberostar Hotels & Resorts – in the U.S. in October. To learn more about IHG’s commitment to responsible business, please visit www.ihgplc.com/en/responsible-business.