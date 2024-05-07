Destination Dubrovnik Shines at Arabian Travel Market

The Tourist Board of the Dubrovnik-Neretva County and the Dubrovnik Tourist Board are presenting at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai from May 6th to 9th.

Over the past three decades, the Arabian Travel Market has become the premier global event fostering the growth of the travel and tourism industry. In a world where travel transcends boundaries and business opportunities abound, there exists a place where global visionaries in travel and tourism converge. It’s a platform where leisure seamlessly blends with business, MICE, and luxury travel, attracting global leaders to experience the future. Welcome to the Arabian Travel Market - the gateway to global travel and tourism growth – is this year’s slogan.

Dubrovnik and Dubai will once again be connected this year by direct flights operated by Fly Dubai.

Source: https://www.thedubrovniktimes.com/