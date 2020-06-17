Wizz Air to open first Russian base

Wizz Air has announced its first Russian base, in Saint Petersburg.

From September, one Airbus A320 aircraft will be based at Pulkovo Airport.

Along with the establishment of the new base, Wizz Air announced five new services to five countries from Saint Petersburg starting from September 18th.

The first Wizz Air flight took off from Saint Petersburg in 2017 and to date Wizz has carried over 250,000 passengers on its Saint Petersburg routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft will support new routes to Salzburg (Austria), Oslo (Norway), Copenhagen (Denmark), Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden) and Malta.

Speaking at the press conference today, József Váradi, chief executive of Wizz Air Group, said: “Today’s announcement underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to create more and more low-fare travel opportunities for Russian travellers.

“The memorable moment of announcing Wizz Air’s base at Pulkovo Airport, and allocating a state-of-the-art modern aircraft, emphasises the importance of the Russian market for our operations.”