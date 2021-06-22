Denmark to welcome cruises from Saturday as tourism reopens

Cruise guests will be allowed to go ashore in Denmark from Saturday.

The Danish authorities require that guests be vaccinated with two doses of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted vaccine.

The reopening means that turnarounds are now possible in Copenhagen, but all 12 ports across the country will be ready to receive transit calls from June 26th.

From the top of Denmark in idyllic Skagen to the port of Rønne on the scenic island Bornholm.

“We look forward to finally welcoming cruise guests in Denmark again.

“The wait has been incredibly long, and, unfortunately, most of the 2021 cruise season has already passed.

“We had hoped that non-vaccinated cruise guests also were welcome in Denmark as only one of four in the EU have been vaccinated, but the authorities chose a very cautious restart.

“Hopefully it will not be too long before we can also welcome non-vaccinated cruise guest to Denmark,” said Claus Bødker, director of CruiseCopenhagen.

Crew members are, unfortunately, not allowed ashore yet, unless they have been vaccinated as well.

However, they can embark and disembark in Denmark.

They furthermore have to be tested before, during and after the cruise.

Image: Thomas Høyrup Christensen