Marriot signs to take Residence Inn brand into Denmark

Marriott has signed an agreement with Danish hotel operator Core Hospitality to bring the first Residence Inn by Marriott to the Nordics.

Residence Inn by Marriott Copenhagen, Nordhavn will be located in the North Harbour district of Copenhagen, just five kilometres from the city centre.

Owned by PFA Properties, the hotel will become part of the group’s prestigious Nordø development project in the North Harbour area.

With construction having begun in mid-2020, the property is expected to open in 2023.

“The introduction of the Residence Inn by Marriott brand in the Nordics reinforces the demand we’re seeing for international hotel brands in the region and for the longer stay market,” said Axel Steinbach, director of international hotel development, Nordics, Marriott International.

“We’re delighted to work with Core Hospitality to bring this key project to Copenhagen.”

Catering to both business and leisure travellers, Residence Inn by Marriott Copenhagen, Nordhavn is expected to feature 95 apartment-style suites intended to create a home away from home with separate living, working, and sleeping areas.

Designed by leading architect firm Henning Larsen Architects, all guestrooms will feature an ocean or courtyard view, dedicated desk space and a fully functional kitchen.

Guests will also have access to the property’s private lounge, fitness facilities and bicycle rental during their stay.

“We are thrilled to be working with Marriott International to sign the debut of Residence Inn by Marriott in the Nordics,” added Per Denker Sørensen, chief executive of Core Hospitality.

“Core Hospitality and PFA Properties have high ambitions for the hotel’s sustainability.”

Situated in the city’s transformed North Harbour district, one of Europe’s largest new urban development areas, the neighbourhood is ideal for those enjoying a longer stay, and includes several local offerings such as the Sandkaj harbour bath, Lüder’s recreational space, a cinema, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes.

The property will be within walking distance of most embassies in Copenhagen, with easy-to-access transport links to the city centre, international airport and Oslo and Norway via the DFDS Ferry.

Copenhagen’s largest sports arena, Parken, is also located nearby.