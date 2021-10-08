NH Collection Copenhagen takes brand into Scandinavia

The first hotel in Scandinavia from NH Hotel Group has opened in a unique historical building in the picturesque district of Christianshavn in Copenhagen.

The five-star NH Collection Copenhagen offers 394 rooms and suites, two restaurants, a bar, lounge area and seven flexible rooms.

It is set in an inspiring setting overlooking the harbour.

NH Collection Copenhagen is one of the few five-star hotels in the Danish capital.

Centrally located in the charming Christianhavn neighbourhood, with its many maritime, historical and creative attractions, guests can experience the history of the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a restful night in one of the 394 rooms and suites, guests can enjoy breakfast while slowly waking up with the rest of the city.

In the evening, the hotel restaurant Tablafina combines Spanish tapas with local seasonal ingredients.

Tablafina also has a wine bar with specially selected wines from the in-house own sommelier.

The building’s facade has been thoroughly renovated and redeveloped by ATP Ejendomme, Arkitema Architects and Henning Larsen Architects, with respect for architect Palle Suenson’s original 1962 design with its clean shapes and straight lines.