Sabre renews partnership with Virgin Australia

Sabre Corporation and Virgin Australia have reaffirmed their long-standing relationship with the renewal of their global distribution agreement.

Under the renewed agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute Virgin Australia flights and services through the Sabre GDS marketplace, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected agencies will continue to have access to flights.

“Although international borders remain largely closed at the moment, there is a lot of pent-up demand and positivity in the domestic market” said David Orszaczky, general manager digital and distribution, Virgin Australia.

“We’re committed to creating an ecosystem that delivers great-value for customers and ensuring our agency partners can help deliver the many travel experiences we offer in their preferred channel.”

The carrier entered voluntary insolvency last year, before finding new financial support.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Sabre renewal comes at an exciting time for Virgin Australia and the broader aviation industry, which is beginning to recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our longstanding collaboration with Virgin Australia at this important time for the carrier and for the travel industry,” said Rakesh Narayanan, regional general manager, Asia Pacific, travel solutions, airline sales, Sabre.

“Our renewed agreement provides certainty to the travel industry that Virgin Australia’s travel agency content will continue to be available on the Sabre GDS as well as being testament to the commitment of both Virgin Australia and Sabre to providing rich content through our global distribution network.”