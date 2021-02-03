Wyndham expands options in Copenhagen

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced the expansion of its Dolce by Wyndham brand, with the opening of the 444-room Comwell Copenhagen Portside, Dolce by Wyndham.

The new hotel marks the second opening in the country in collaboration with Danish hotel chain Comwell Hotels, following the launch of Comwell Aarhus, Dolce by Wyndham

announced in 2019.

Situated in the vibrant Nordhavnen district, within easy access to popular attractions like the Little Mermaid, Amalienborg palace, and the Tivoli Gardens, Comwell Copenhagen Portside Dolce by Wyndham features captivating architecture inspired by the city’s historical warehouses and boasts sleek Danish interiors.

Dimitris Manikis, president, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, said: “We are thrilled to build on our fruitful partnership with Comwell Hotels and leverage their strong expertise to further expand our Dolce brand in Denmark.

“Praised for its culture, global connectivity and culture, Copenhagen is a renowned destination, and we are delighted to add this impressive location to our accommodation and meeting options around the world.”

The modern facilities include a restaurant, deli, and bar, a rooftop fitness centre, 17 versatile meeting rooms, a co-working area, and two courtyards with lush greenery.

Peter Schelde, group chief executive of Comwell Hotels, added: “We are very proud to be part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Our brand and award-winning concepts are a good match with Dolce by Wyndham.

“With our new hotel in Denmark’s capital, we can now offer a state-of-the-art hotel filled with Danish design, quality and art in the centre of Copenhagen.”