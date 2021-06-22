Novella to lead Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice

Belmond has announced the appointment of Marco Novella as managing director of Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice.

He will take up the position from next week.

Hailing from Milan, Novella has travelled and worked extensively throughout his 25-years of experience in luxury hospitality.

He previously worked with Belmond at Villa San Michelle in Florence for four years as general manager.

Prior to his return to Belmond, he served as a managing director of the Lanesborough, London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having worked with numerous luxury hotel brands in the United Kingdom, France, Monaco and Italy, Novella strives to enhance the value of the iconic properties by combining innovation while staying focused on the historical roots and cultural heritage.

“Coming back to Venice after all these years feels like going home,” said Novella.

“The love and respect I feel for this unique city are extremely motivational.

“Coming back as the new managing director of Cipriani - especially during the year of Venice’s 1,600th anniversary - fills me with pride.

“I am sure that Cipriani will be the protagonist of a great rebirth of the city, in the visionary spirit of the Belmond Group.”