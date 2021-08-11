Karma Group signs for first property in Spain

Karma Group has announced its latest acquisition, in Andalusia, Spain.

Set within a state forest in the Sierras, Karma La Herriza comprises over 30 large suites, restaurants, bars and an outdoor pool with pristine views.

The beautiful country estate will undergo renovations shortly, with a timeline to open in ahead of Easter next year.

The hotel becomes the first for the group in Spain.

Nestled in 25 acres of natural woodland, at more than 600 metres above sea level, Karma La Herriza is a tranquil oasis, perfect for those wanting to relax in unspoilt Spanish nature, away from the hustle and bustle.

However, for those wanting to explore the area, the hotel is in prime location for exploring the heart of the real Andalusia with its natural parks, castles and charming white villages.

Nearby is the postcard perfect, white-walled Puebla Blanco village of Gaucin, with a host of fine restaurants and attractions as well as the beautiful hill town of Ronda.

Iconic beaches just 45 minutes away, include the Costa del Sol and the vibrant town of Marbella.

Other Andalusian treasures including Seville and Jerez are only a short distance further and the airports of Gibraltar and Malaga are easily accessible.

John Spence, chairman and founder of Karma Group, commented: “Having a resort in Spain is a true pleasure for Karma and myself given the history of my time in this magnificent country.

“I know all members and guests will truly love this property.”