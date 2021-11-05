Delta sees spike in demand ahead of US reopening

As the United States reopens to fully vaccinated international travellers, Delta Air Lines is reuniting families and friends who have been kept apart for the past 20 months.

In the six weeks since the reopening was announced, Delta has seen a 450 per cent increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement.

Many international flights are expected to operate 100 per cent full on Monday, November 8th with high passenger volume throughout the following weeks.

The reopening positively impacts customers in 33 countries around the world, with Delta serving ten of these non-stop and more via its global hubs in connection with its partners, including Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

The strong demand is reflected across both leisure and business travellers to popular destinations such as New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston and Orlando.

In total, the airline will operate 139 flights from 55 international destinations in 38 countries landing in the United States on November 8th, offering more than 25,000 seats.

“This is the start of a new era for travel and for many people around the world who have not been able to see loved ones for almost two years,” said Ed Bastian, Delta chief executive.

“While we have seen many countries reopen their borders to American visitors over the summer, our international customers have not been able to fly with us or visit the United States.

“All of that changes now.

“We’re grateful to the United States government for lifting travel restrictions and are looking forward to reuniting families, friends and colleagues over the coming days and weeks.”

Flight DL106 from Sao Paulo to Atlanta will be Delta’s first international flight to touchdown in the United States under the new rules on Monday at 09:35 with dozens more closely behind.