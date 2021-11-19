CWT confirms two new leadership roles

CWT has announced the appointments of Nick Vournakis as chief customer officer and Derek Sharp and chief traveller experience officer.

The news comes as the company undergoes a financial restricting.

Both new positions will report to Michelle McKinney Frymire, chief executive of CWT, and will take effect at the start of December.

“I am thrilled to have Nick and Derek join the executive leadership team, having so successfully led the customer and RoomIt teams respectively,” said McKinney Frymire.

“Separating customer and traveller experience into distinct functions will flatten our leadership structure and bring greater focus to our strategic initiatives moving forward.

“This also aligns the business units with our recently announced investment plans.”

Immediately prior to this appointment, Vournakis was managing director, global customer development, before which he was president, US military and government.

He joined CWT in 2000 and his other senior roles in the company have included responsibility for North American air solutions, and managing Canadian operations for the company.

Sharp was Chief operating officer for RoomIt, the global hotel platform, prior to this appointment, and previously ran CWT meetings and events.